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IMPD Chief Warns Parents Could Face Charges

Police say Scrogham was shot last week while heading to a baseball game.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Chief Terry
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of IU graduate Brett Scrogham inside a downtown Indianapolis parking garage.

Police say Scrogham was shot last week while heading to a baseball game. He was found inside a car with a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital.

“While today’s arrest is significant, my heart breaks for everyone impacted by this tragedy. A young man lost his life, and another now faces allegations that will change his life forever,” said IMPD Chief Tanya Terry.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and spoke with witnesses, which led them to the suspect. Police arrested the teen Wednesday on the city’s west side.

Related | IMPD: Boy Arrested in Shooting of 23-Year-Old IU Business Graduate

“We’ve had four teenagers arrested for murder, several others arrested for serious violent felonies. One young man tragically had his life cut short, and another is going to face lifelong consequences for his actions.” Terry said.

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry says the arrest is an important step and thanked investigators for their work. She also said the case shows how one act of violence can impact many lives.

“This level of youth violence is not unique to Indianapolis. Other cities throughout our country are also seeing similar patterns. We cannot accept violence involving our children as something that’s normal,” she added.

The prosecutor’s office will decide whether formal charges are filed.

“Teens should be focused on schoolwork, family, sports, and their future—not criminal behavior and charges.”

Terry also said she supports holding parents accountable.

“Parenting is not passive. You don’t get to just say, ‘Oh, my kid’s a teenager, they’re on their own.’ It’s your job. It’s your responsibility to know what that is. Be nosy. Be active. Be involved.”

“We arrested a parent yesterday. If a parent knows that their child has access to a firearm and they do nothing about it, they will be held accountable. It is your job as a parent to know what your kids have access to. It’s your responsibility as a gun owner to make sure your guns are secured.”

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