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Live Nation Presents 'Summer of Live;' $30 Ticket Offer

Live Nation Presents ‘Summer of Live;’ Fans Can Get $30 Tickets

On Thursday, Live Nation announced their presentation of Summer of Live, which is a celebration of live music that makes tickets more affordable for fans.

Published on April 23, 2026

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Summer of Live
Source: Live Nation

STATEWIDE — On Thursday, Live Nation announced their presentation of Summer of Live, which is a celebration of live music that makes tickets more affordable for fans.

Starting April 29 and running through May 5, fans can secure $30 tickets to shows spanning pop, hip-hop, country, and R&B. Live Nation All Access members can get early access to get the offer through April 28.

The promotion brings shows to Indiana’s stages, including Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville along with Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, and Old National Centre in Indianapolis. With over 100 shows participating across the Hoosier state, fans have the chance to see Tim McGraw, Death Cab for Cutie, and Matt Rife this year.

With that, there will be 4,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, highlighting stars such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Charlie Puth, and Motley Crue. Whether you’re looking for a night of stadium rock or an amphitheater set, the full roster of participating artists and venues is currently available on livenation.com/promotion/summeroflive.

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