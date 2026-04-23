Listen Live
Close
Local

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Broad Ripple
Source: Instagram / other

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. – A new vision for Broad Ripple Village is taking shape as updated master plan renderings outline a reimagined future.

One of Indianapolis’s most recognizable neighborhoods will be going through a redesign. The new design for Broad Ripple will include more walk-able trails, public space, and stronger ties to the White River corridor.

The Broad Ripple Village Association has released concept designs that show potential changes to streets, pedestrian areas, and gathering spaces intended to improve safety, support local businesses, and create a more cohesive village experience. The plans also highlight expanded green space, redesigned intersections, and improved connections to nearby trails and parks.

The proposal is part of an ongoing long-range planning effort shaped by community input and design studies aimed at balancing growth with preservation of Broad Ripple’s historic character and cultural identity. The neighborhood, known for its restaurants, nightlife, and access to the Monon Trail, has long been a focal point for redevelopment discussions in Indianapolis.

Authorities involved in the process say the renderings are not final but represent early concepts that will continue to evolve through public feedback and additional meetings. The master plan is intended to serve as a guide for future development decisions over the coming years, shaping how residents and visitors move through and experience the district.

If implemented, the vision would significantly reshape Broad Ripple’s core while attempting to maintain its identity as a lively, walkable urban village.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
The AES building in downtown Indy
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

AES Deal Promises $770M in Hoosier Savings

Broad Ripple
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Broad Ripple Unveils Concept Renderings for Village-Wide Redesign

Farmer selling fresh heirloom tomatoes at market stall
Local  |  John Herrick

What FARMWISE Indiana Becoming a NonProfit Means For Your Food

Secretary Mitch Roob
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Audit Points to Widespread Fraud, Sec. Robb Says

Carmel Gateway
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Mayor Finkam Celebrates Opening of Carmel Gateway West Lawn

Columbus Police Department
Local  |  Staff

Police Investigate Death of 16-Month-Old in Columbus

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Leaders Challenge Governor on Child‑Welfare Adviser

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Arrested for Bloomington House Fire that Seriously Injured Mother

WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Sports News  |  Staff

Fever Get All 44 WNBA Games on National TV

Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Illinois Advances Plan to Keep Bears in Arlington Heights

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Second Man Arrested in Murder of Westfield Poker Player

Red and Blue Police Lights
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plainfield Police: Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Shooting

gray background, gray sky in the photo
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Early Next Week

Jacob Gill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IMPD Warns of Armed Suspects After Southeast Side Vehicle Break-ins

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close