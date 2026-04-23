(Source: Secretary Mitch Roob/Facebook)

Audit Points to Widespread Fraud, Sec. Robb Says

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary Mitch Roob laid out changes to strengthen a system that helps track home care providers. This system will help with focusing on compassion and responsibility.

“The reforms come as the state continues to review suspected fraud, most of which appears to involve providers rather than individual recipients.”

Secretary Roob added that oversight remains difficult because providers operate statewide, but enforcement is being increased as investigations continue.

Audits from the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration found nearly $198 million in improper payments across five home care providers between 2022 and 2025. Leaders also pointed to a major spending spike of more than $150 million in a single year, which triggered deeper review of the program.

Secretary Roob said, “These audits reveal not just mistakes, but a wholesale abandonment of the rules that protect vulnerable Hoosiers.” He also said providers failing to complete required background checks while still billing for care showed “a reckless disregard for safety and an abuse of trust.”

The state has halted program advertising, expanded eligibility checks, and reduced enrollment by about 400 participants. Beginning in 2027, Indiana will add prepayment reviews to stop improper claims before money is paid, along with continued audits and stronger oversight of high risk providers.

Secretary Roob said the goal is to protect both taxpayers and vulnerable residents while restoring trust in the system.