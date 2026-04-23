Mayor Finkam Celebrates Opening of Carmel Gateway West Lawn

Source: PMG / Carmel Gateway

CARMEL, IND. — In a transformative move that redefines the modern suburban workspace, Carmel Gateway—Central Indiana’s largest office park—celebrated Earth Day on April 22, 2026, by officially unveiling its massive West Lawn.

The grand opening marks the completion of an ambitious “depaving” project that traded 2.25 acres of concrete and asphalt for a sprawling, amenity-rich green sanctuary.

The milestone event brought together city officials, corporate tenants, and community leaders to witness the ribbon-cutting of the heart of the 1 million-square-foot campus.

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A Milestone in Modern Workspace Design

The West Lawn was designed not just for aesthetics, but as a functional outdoor hub for the more than 3,100 employees on-site. The space features a terraced amphitheater built with limestone block seating, a modern pergola equipped with high-end audio/visual technology for corporate presentations, and expansive lawns tailored for farmers’ markets and community events.

Patrick Moyers, Senior Property Manager for Carmel Gateway, noted that the project is a direct response to the evolving needs of the workforce.

“This is a milestone worth celebrating as we transform what was once asphalt into an incredibly-designed green space to be used by Carmel Gateway tenants,” said Moyers.

“In the spirit of Earth Day, the West Lawn creates a place where tenants can step outside, recharge and connect during their workday. It’s a change to the landscape that makes a big difference for our community.”

Moyers expressed deep personal pride in the physical transformation of the property, emphasizing the shift away from traditional industrial aesthetics toward natural wellness.

“It’s a proud moment to depave asphalt and to deliver a gorgeous amphitheater for sports-style presentations and to celebrate this with our tenants. I’m just overwhelmed and humbled by what we accomplished,” Moyers added.

“First and foremost, we are tenant focused, tenant centric. We want what our people want. They want natural light, outdoor space, relaxation areas, a place to catch a break—even for business, walking, and running. Meetings and conference rooms can be boring. Why not do it out here?”

City Leadership Applauds “Gateway” Investment

The ceremony featured live music from a Carmel Symphony Orchestra quintet and opening remarks from Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam. For the city, the West Lawn serves as a premier “welcome mat” for those entering Carmel from the south.

“When you see the fountains and the smiling faces, and this amazing green space, we had to celebrate that!” said Mayor Sue Finkam. “The city of Carmel has invested for decades in quality-of-life improvements like trail networks and green spaces and pocket parks and big, amazing parks, and so we felt like having this at the entrance to Carmel is a wonderful way to say welcome. You’re valued, and we want you to stay, live and play in Carmel.”

Finkam also highlighted how such amenities are critical for businesses looking to encourage employees to return to the office in a post-pandemic world.

“The investment that this company has put in here, Carmel Gateway, helps draw talent out of their homes to get to enjoy their coworkers and have a beautiful space to relax and unwind,” Finkam remarked.

A Campus-Wide Evolution

The West Lawn is the crown jewel of a broader $52 million capital investment plan by affiliates of Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners, L.P. The campus-wide upgrades include:

The East Lawn: A complementary flex-use green space featuring a picnic area, food truck parking, swing seats, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The Village Green: A central hub designed for outdoor meetings, collaboration, and gaming.

Modernized Interior Amenities: Fully renovated designer lobbies, a private fitness club, executive conference rooms, and an on-site café with a full catering menu.

Recreation: Newly installed gated pickleball courts to encourage employee wellness and socialization.

The grand opening also served as the launch of the Carmel Gateway Summer Speaker Series, kicked off by Carmel-based influencer Chelsea Koppelman.

About Carmel Gateway and Partners

Strategically positioned at the gateway of Carmel and the northside of Indianapolis, Carmel Gateway is owned by Rubenstein Partners, L.P., and leased by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). The park remains the foremost leader in Central Indiana office space, hosting over 60 diverse tenants.

For more information on the campus and its upcoming events, visit http://www.carmelgateway.com.