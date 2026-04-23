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Police Investigate Death of 16-Month-Old in Columbus

The 16-month-old child wasn't breathing and later died at a hospital on Wednesday.

Published on April 23, 2026

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COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department is investigating the death of a 16-month-old.

According to the department, the toddler was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency responders went to a home in the 3600 block of Nicholas Lane at around 2:14 p.m. after someone told dispatchers that a 16-month-old was not breathing.

Police said the child was transported to a local hospital, where the child died.

There’s now an investigation into the toddler’s death. An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2605.

Columbus Police Department

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