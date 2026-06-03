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Indiana Adjusts When Teenagers Can Get Licensed

Gov. Mike Braun says the change gives families more flexibility.

Published on June 3, 2026

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Teenager learning driving car during sunset
Source: StockPlanets / Getty

STATEWIDE— Teenagers in Indiana will be able to get their driver’s licenses a little sooner under a new state law.

Starting July 1, 2026, teenagers can get their license on their 16th birthday instead of waiting an extra 90 days after completing driver’s education.

Gov. Mike Braun says the change gives families more flexibility while keeping the same safety and training requirements already in place.

Teenagers will still have to hold a learner’s permit for 180 days, complete driver’s education, keep a supervised driving log, pass a vision test and written exam, and pass a driving test. A parent, guardian or another adult must also agree to take financial responsibility for the driver.

The change is part of a bil which Braun signed in March. The law also allows 16-year-olds to get a motorcycle endorsement if they meet the state’s requirements.

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