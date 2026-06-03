NWS: Rain Likely for Indiana This Weekend

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–There could be rain showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend.

Matt Eckhoff with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says a cold front will move in on Saturday.

“That front is what is supposed to bring the showers and storms that could last into Sunday and maybe even Monday next week,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says the cold front is moving in from the north.

“There will probably be more rain up there if it stalls out across central Indiana. If the front stalls out, it could dump a lot of rain in one spot, but right now it looks like it’s going to keep moving. So it’s really hard to say who’s going to get the most rain. But it might be an equal opportunity provider in terms of rainfall,” said Eckhoff.

Temperatures are also supposed to creep up next week.

“Once that cold front comes through, it looks like we’ll be in a hot weather pattern that you normally associate with June. We haven’t had some unusually hot weather in a while,” said Eckhoff.

Eckhoff says heat index values might get to about 90 degrees or higher.

“It looks like it’s going to be a lot hotter than it has been, so be ready for that,” said Eckhoff.