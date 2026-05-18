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INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffli...

INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order

With that adjustment, cars No. 9 (Scott Dixon) and No. 76 (Rinus VeeKay) moved up and will now receive 10th- and 11th-place Indy 500 qualification points.

Published on May 17, 2026

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INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order

INDYCAR Officiating announced post-qualifying technical violations and penalties for two entries ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, reshaping the starting order and pit selection process.

According to INDYCAR, the No. 4 (Caio Collet) car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises and the No. 24 (Jack Harvey) car of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing failed post-qualifying technical inspection.

Officials said both cars showed modifications to the Dallara-supplied Energy Management System covers and the cover-to-A-arm mounting points using unapproved hardware.

The series cited two rules in its decision.

Rule 14.12.1.1 states that the EMS must be used as supplied by Dallara and approved by INDYCAR.

Rule 14.12.1.6 says EMS covers may only be attached with the supplied hardware and Helicopter Tape.

As a result, INDYCAR disallowed the qualifying results for both the No. 4 and No. 24 entries.

RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The cars were then reordered to the rear of the Indianapolis 500 field based on entrant points.

The penalties also affected qualification points.

Car No. 4 lost the three Indy 500 qualification points it had earned.

With that adjustment, cars No. 9 (Scott Dixon) and No. 76 (Rinus VeeKay) moved up and will now receive 10th- and 11th-place Indy 500 qualification points.

INDYCAR also noted that car No. 76 remains ineligible for qualification points because it did not take part in Top 12 qualifying.

In addition, both penalized teams forfeited their pit positions and must select pit boxes only after the rest of the field has had the chance to adjust.

Teams may still contest the penalties through INDYCAR’s appeal process.

INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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