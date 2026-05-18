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Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

The drivers on this list didn't stumble into the front row. They owned it.

Published on May 18, 2026

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1990 Autoworks 200 Phoenix
Source: David Madison / Getty

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2)

Winning the Indy 500 pole once is a career highlight. Winning it multiple times means you’ve mastered the most pressure-packed four laps in motorsports.

The drivers on this list didn’t stumble into the front row.

They owned it.

Take a look below at IndyCar Drivers that had the Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2).

RELATED | Which Drivers Have Attempted ‘The Double’? Racing Indy 500 And Coca-Cola 600 On Same Day

DriverPolesYears
Rick Mears61979, 1982, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991
Scott Dixon52008, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022
Hélio Castroneves42003, 2007, 2009, 2010
A.J. Foyt41965, 1969, 1974, 1975
Rex Mays41935, 1936, 1940, 1948
Mario Andretti31966, 1967, 1987
Johnny Rutherford31973, 1976, 1980
Tom Sneva31977, 1978, 1984
Arie Luyendyk31993, 1997, 1999
Scott Brayton21995, 1996
Ed Carpenter32013, 2014, 2018
Alex Palou22023, 2026
Parnelli Jones21962, 1963
Eddie Sachs21960, 1961
Duke Nalon21949, 1951
Bill Cummings21933, 1937
Leon Duray21925, 1928
Jimmy Murphy21922, 1924
Ralph DePalma21920, 1921

Most Indy 500 Poles of All-Time (At Least 2) was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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