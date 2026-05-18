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Mooresville Honors Airman Killed in Iraq Crash

His younger brother, Master Sgt. Caleb Koval, said Seth set the example he followed into military service.

Published on May 18, 2026

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Captain Seth Koval
Source: 122nd Fighter Wing / facebook

MOORESVILLE, Ind — U.S. Air Force Captain Seth Koval died March 12 along with five other airmen when their KC‑135 crashed in the Iraq desert during a refueling mission tied to the war in Iran.

Koval, a Mooresville native, spent 20 years flying military aircraft in war zones and in training missions. The community honored him Sunday during a memorial service at Mooresville High School.

His younger brother, Master Sgt. Caleb Koval, said Seth set the example he followed into military service.

“Older siblings play a massive part in influencing the choices made by those who follow just by leading an example,” he said. “I consider myself lucky and grateful to have such a high standard bearer and example as my brother Seth.”

Two of the other airmen killed also served in the Ohio Air National Guard.

“All three loved flying the KC‑135,” said Col. Andrew Powers of the Ohio Air National Guard. “All three loved being part of their squadron wing, and all three loved serving their nation.”

Koval’s sister, Hayley, a U.S. Coast Guard commander, described him as calm, steady and slow to anger. She said he enjoyed firearms only for recreation and protection, not out of aggression.

Koval leaves behind a wife and young son.

“I will remember the way he made people feel safe,” said his widow, Heather. “I will remember his steady presence in difficult moments and the comfort knowing I never had to face life alone.”

Mooresville declared Sunday Capt. Seth Koval Day, and a stretch of North Indiana Street outside the high school was renamed in his honor.

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