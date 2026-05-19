4 Women Accused of Attacking Pregnant Qdoba Employee

Source: FOX 59

FISHERS, Ind. — Prosecutors have accused four women of jumping a pregnant worker at a Qdoba restaurant located along 96th Street in Fishers.

Aniyah Gooch and Dajah Gooch are each facing charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman.

Armoniah Malone and Darrique Jackson are only facing the battery resulting in injury to a pregnant woman charge.

“They was trying to stab me in my stomach,” the victim told FOX59/CBS4. “I had to protect myself, so I got like stab wounds all on my hands.”

The victim, who asked FOX59/CBS4 not to use her name, has cuts on her hands and her face from the attack.

Fishers police were called to the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. after the victim called 911 and told them Aniyah Gooch and her posse came behind the counter and started beating her up.

The victim said her fellow coworkers tried to stop the women.

“They told the team members they would smack the fk out of them and beat the fk out of them if they didn’t move out of the way,” the victim said. “So, they push them and one girl came up. We was fighting for at least 20 seconds, and that’s when they start jumping me.”

Prosecutors said Aniyah Gooch was the ringleader. The victim said she and Aniyah were messing around with the same man and had a conversation earlier in the day about it. The victim said that’s what sparked the attack.

“She was mad at me because I was having his kid, and I guess she couldn’t have the kids,” the victim said.

The Gooches are facing additional charges because prosecutors claim they took out knives during the attack and tried to stab the victim in the stomach.

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“There is information in the probable cause affidavit that the defendant was then livestreaming on social media afterwards that ‘the baby is dead,’” deputy prosecutor Toula Guedel said in court.

The victim said the Gooches should have handled the situation like adults.

“It really should have been some grown woman stuff,” the victim said. “It ain’t no pressure about no boy. But they’re getting what they get, so I’m not in jail, they are.”

All four women appeared in court on Monday afternoon and the judge entered preliminary not guilty pleas on their behalfs.

The Gooches are being held on a $50,000 bond. Jackson’s bond was set at $10,000 and Malone’s was set at $7,500.