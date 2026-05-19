Damaging Winds and Flooding Threat Return to Indiana

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Storms moving through central Indiana Tuesday could bring damaging wind gusts and localized flooding, especially in areas still dealing with standing water from Monday’s heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service.

“The main timeframe would be midafternoon into the evening,” a National Weather Service forecaster said. “I don’t think the coverage is going to be quite as extensive as what we saw yesterday, but there’s still going to be the potential for the storms to produce damaging winds.”

Forecasters say flooding remains a concern in low-lying and poor-drainage areas after heavy rain moved through Monday night.

“Depending on location, low-lying or poor-drainage areas, you’re probably going to have a delay in terms of high water before it drains away,” the forecaster said. “We’ve seen that really overnight from the rains last evening.”

Additional heavy rain Tuesday could create more flooding problems.

“That water is going to come back up as even a concern now that we could see some localized flash flooding as well,” the forecaster said. “I definitely want to keep tabs on that. That is a threat with these storms later today.”

Conditions are expected to turn cooler and drier by Wednesday and Thursday, although clouds may linger Wednesday before more sunshine returns Thursday.

“When we’re talking cooler, high temperatures are going to fall back into the upper 60s around 70,” the forecaster said.

Rain chances increase again Friday for Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Friday I think is going to be a pretty wet day across central Indiana,” the forecaster said. “We’ll see that front return north during the day, likely to see numerous to widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms.”

Sunday’s forecast ahead of the Indianapolis 500 remains uncertain, but forecasters do not expect a complete washout.

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“There’s going to be plenty of dry time on Sunday in terms of the coverage of showers and thunderstorms,” the forecaster said. “Certainly not looking at a completely dry day, but there will be at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms around.”