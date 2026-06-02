Banks Ties Indy Violence to Mears’ Decisions

Source: (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

WASHINGTION — U.S. Sen. Jim Banks took to the Senate floor Monday, tying violent crime in Indianapolis to local prosecution policies and pointing to the killing of Brett Scrogham as an example.

“Right now happening in Indianapolis is a crisis,” Banks said. “Soft-on-crime policies are ruining this great city.”

“How much longer will we allow this to go on?” he added, arguing the city’s crime problem is being driven by decisions from local leaders. “Marion County lets it happen,” Banks said.

Banks criticized Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears, saying, “Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears refuses to prosecute violent criminals.”

He said repeat offenders are moving through the system without meaningful consequences. “This man should be locked up forever,” Banks said, referring to one individual he described as having faced more than 30 criminal charges in Marion County since 2020, “but he’s not.”

Banks also called the prosecutor’s approach a breakdown in public safety. He said, “He refuses to keep violent criminals behind bars,” and called it “a failure and absolute failure of a Prosecutor.”

He further described Mears as “a prosecutor gone rogue,” saying the situation is affecting both Indianapolis and surrounding counties. “The rest of Indiana, especially the nearly 60% of Hoosiers who live in the donut counties around Marion County, are punished for Marion County’s refusal to do anything about it,” he said.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Banks also referenced comments from Democratic State Sen. Andrea Hunley, who said, “We are not going to ever enforce our way out of this problem.” Banks pushed back, saying, “That’s not only a lie. It’s a total excuse,” and argued that failing to enforce laws will prevent safer communities.