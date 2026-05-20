Police: Man Arrested in Harrison County For Carrying Protected Box Turtle While on Drugs

Source: Vadim Startsev / Getty

HARRISON CO, IN – An unusual encounter on an Indiana roadway ended in a drug arrest after conservation officers say they found a person dancing in the street while carrying a protected box turtle.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, the incident happened in Harrison County in southern Indiana. Officers said they spotted the individual dancing in the roadway while holding an Eastern box turtle, a species that is protected under Indiana law and cannot legally be taken from the wild. During the investigation, officers allegedly discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, which led to the suspect’s arrest on drug related charges.

Authorities later confirmed that the turtle was unharmed and safely released near the area where it had originally been found. Wildlife officials used the incident to remind residents about the importance of protecting Eastern box turtles, which are considered a species of special concern in Indiana due to habitat loss, road fatalities and low reproduction rates.

Authorities noted that the turtles mature slowly and produce only a small number of offspring each year, making conservation efforts especially important.

The bizarre nature of the arrest quickly caught attention online, with many social media users reacting to the strange headline and joking about the unusual combination of dancing, turtles and drug charges. Others pointed out the seriousness of the wildlife protection laws and the dangers associated with methamphetamine possession.

While Eastern Box Turtles are not considered to be a federally endangered species, they are considered rare throughout the Midwest. For more information from DNR on box turtles and the laws surrounding them.