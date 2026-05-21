Listen Live
Close
Local

Marion Man Preliminarily Charged for Sexual Remarks

Marion Man Preliminarily Charged for Sexual Remarks, Spitting at Child

A man in Marion was preliminarily charged with child solicitation after making sexual remarks to a child.

Published on May 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Edwin Elkins Jr.
Source: FOX 59

MARION, Ind. — A man has been preliminarily charged with child solicitation after making sexual remarks to a child.

According to court documents, Edwin Elkins Jr. was accused of child solicitation in Aug. 2025, after telling a victim “I am going to f*** you.”

Officers arrived on-scene and spoke with the mother, who stated she was on her back patio when she noticed a man approach her child from behind. According to court documents, the mother stated she could hear the man make several sexual remarks to her child and when she told him to stop, he shouted profanities at her.

The victim told officers that when she told the man she was underage, he responded by asking for her number and made additional inappropriate comments. The victim also reported in court documents that the man had asked if she was either 15 or 16-years-old.

It was also detailed in the reporting that the man was trying to spit at the victim from behind.

The victim described the suspect as a man with a neck brace, leading officers to identify him as Elkins. Elkins had a prior incident with police officers that day and was seen wearing a neck brace at the time.

According to court documents, Elkins was questioned by officers after the incident, and he reported he was just trying to flirt with what he thought was a 21-year-old.

When asked if Elkins was aware of the victim’s age, he claimed he did not know until the mother told him from the balcony.

The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Elkins’ arrest and he was then placed on a $20,000 bond.

He faces a level 5 Felony of Child Solicitation and has a pre-trial conference scheduled for May. 21, according to court records.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Local  |  Staff

AMBER Alert Issued for 6‑Month‑Old Hammond Girl

Police Lights: Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Near Northwest Side

Edwin Elkins Jr.
Local  |  FOX 59

Marion Man Preliminarily Charged for Sexual Remarks, Spitting at Child

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy South Side Shooting Leaves One Teenager Dead

Portland Fire v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

With Caitlin Clark Out, Fever Soar Past Portland 90-73

Local  |  Landon Coons

Paul Page Joins Beyond the Bricks

Local  |  Landon Coons

110th Indy 500 Tier Rankings

Jeremy Hansen
2026 Indy 500  |  Staff

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Clark County Home Improvement Investigation Results in Felony Charges

Female Eastern box turtle walking in the green grass.Maryland.USA
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police: Man Arrested in Harrison County For Carrying Protected Box Turtle While on Drugs

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  FOX 59

New Park Status, Upgrades Help Reclaim Indy’s Lugar Plaza

Joey Chestnut
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Joey Chestnut Charged with Battery for March Incident at Westfield Bar

Department of Justice
Local  |  Staff

Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced for Trading Child Sexual Abuse Material

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close