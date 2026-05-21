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Paul Page Joins Beyond the Bricks

Published on May 20, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 30 IndyCar - Indianapolis 500
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they are joined with Paul Page to talk about his broadcasting career and taking over for the late Sid Collins.

In the second segment, they continue their conversation with Paul Page and look back at his best broadcast calls.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about the upcoming memorabilia show in Plainfield and their favorite bits of racing memorabilia.

Paul Page Joins Beyond the Bricks was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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