Listen Live
Close
2026 Indy 500

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

Hansen, a Canadian Space Agency astronaut, will take part in various Indy 500 festivities over the weekend.

Published on May 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jeremy Hansen
Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS — Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who was part of NASA’s Artemis II moon mission, will be an honored guest at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that Hansen will take part in several festivities over the race weekend, including Carb Day practice on Friday, the 500 Festival Parade on Saturday, and the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. Hansen will also walk the Red Carpet on the morning of the race.

Hansen served as a mission specialist on Artemis II with the four-member crew that became the first humans to travel towards the moon in over 54 years during the 10-day journey in April.

According to IndyCar, drivers can experience up to five G’s of force during a race while cornering and up to 1.5 G’s while accelerating. Those numbers are similar to what astronauts experience during a launch.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Jeremy Hansen
2026 Indy 500  |  Staff

Artemis II Crew Member Jeremy Hansen to be Honored Guest at Indy 500

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Clark County Home Improvement Investigation Results in Felony Charges

Female Eastern box turtle walking in the green grass.Maryland.USA
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Police: Man Arrested in Harrison County For Carrying Protected Box Turtle While on Drugs

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  FOX 59

New Park Status, Upgrades Help Reclaim Indy’s Lugar Plaza

Joey Chestnut
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Joey Chestnut Charged with Battery for March Incident at Westfield Bar

Department of Justice
Local  |  Staff

Repeat Sex Offender Sentenced for Trading Child Sexual Abuse Material

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Purdue to Play Exhibition with UConn in ’24 National Title Rematch

In this photo illustration a Tim Hortons logo of a
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fort Wayne Tim Hortons Fight Ends in Woman’s Death

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police and Medics Outline Their Plan for Indy 500 Weekend

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Becky Cash Pushes Indiana Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Sexual Assault Response Plan

Eric Fogelberg
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

McCordsville Man Faces 17 Felonies for Child Sex Abuse Material

Mid-Week to Weekend Conditions
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Skies Clear Out Before Rain Returns Friday in Indiana

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Lebanon Crash Kills Dump Truck Driver, Injures 2 Others

White Lick Creek
Local  |  FOX 59

3 Kids Rescued from White Lick Creek Sand Bar in Plainfield

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close