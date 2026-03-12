Listen Live
Local

Senator Banks Introduces Bill on Youth Suicide Prevention

Published on March 12, 2026

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a rare show of bipartisan unity, U.S. Senators Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) have introduced the Raising Awareness for Youth Suicide Prevention (RAYS) Act.

The legislation seeks to put the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline directly into the hands of millions of American students by requiring it to be printed on school identification cards.

The bill arrives at a critical moment for student mental health. According to 2021 data, suicide became the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 21. Recent reports indicate that 37% of high school students describe their mental health as “poor,” a statistic that has prompted lawmakers to look for immediate, low-cost interventions.

“It is unacceptable that suicide is the leading cause of death for Americans under 21,” said Senator Jim Banks. “This legislation will expand access to vital resources and help save lives.”

The RAYS Act focuses on middle and high school students. Beyond the national 988 number, schools would also be required to provide relevant state and local suicide prevention contacts. For schools that do not issue physical ID cards, the bill mandates that this information be clearly published on school websites and student portals.

Senator Tina Smith emphasized that while the 988 hotline was a major step forward, its effectiveness depends on visibility. “We can’t afford to leave holes in the safety net,” Smith said. “This tells students that they are not alone and help is out there.”

The federal legislation is modeled after successful initiatives already active in 25 states, including Indiana. Data from these states shows an impact: within just one year of requiring the hotline on student IDs, calls to 988 increased by 36%. Proponents argue this proves that when resources are made readily available, students are far more likely to take the first step toward seeking help.

The RAYS Act has already garnered support from a wide range of mental health and pediatric advocates, including:

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
National Association of School Psychologists
Save the Children
Children’s National Hospital

By standardizing this requirement nationwide, lawmakers hope to ensure that every student, regardless of their zip code, has a direct line to help during their darkest moments.

