Police: Person Found Dead on Purdue’s Campus

A body was found inside a building at the West Lafayette campus on Wednesday.

Published on March 12, 2026

General view of Purdue Boilermakers campus
Source: (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A person was found dead inside a building at Purdue University in West Lafayette on Wednesday.

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, the body was located in the 500 block of Northwestern Avenue. At around 6 p.m., campus police responded to the Physics Building.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with the Purdue University Police Department and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office,” the coroner’s office said in a press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

