IMPD Hosts Events for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Source: IMPD / IMPD

*ORIGINAL STORY FROM WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — As National Crime Victims’ Rights Week begins, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is rolling out a series of community initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between law enforcement and those left behind by violent crime. Through town halls, resource fairs, and vigils, the department is working to ensure that victims and their families are not just names on a case file, but individuals supported by a robust network of care.

The week’s events opened Monday night at the Firefly Children & Family Alliance with a raw and transparent “Community Conversation on Homicide Investigations.” The forum allowed families to hear directly from investigators about the meticulous—and often time-consuming—process of solving a murder.

Behind the Yellow Tape: Seeking Answers

For many in attendance, the meeting was a search for clarity among the fog of grief. Edith Akers attended the session carrying a photograph of her daughter, Cierra, who was killed by gun violence just three months ago. Placing the photo on the table, Akers remembered her daughter as “beautiful, very happy and energetic.”

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Alongside her was her twin sister, Jerry Patton, who described their lives as a “nightmare” since the tragedy. For them, the evening was about understanding the mechanics of justice. “As far as the case, we are looking forward to what’s next?” Patton asked. “With the grieving process, it’s the next step. We finished this, but what is the next step?”

Investigators took the time to explain the necessity of patience, noting that they have “only one chance to get the cases right.” They walked the audience through the painstaking steps of filming scenes, canvassing neighborhoods, and collecting evidence—sometimes from the victims themselves—to ensure a case can stand up in court.

Turning Pain into Advocacy

The event also highlighted those who have turned their trauma into a lifeline for others. Claressa Patton, (no relation to Jerry Patton) an advocate for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, spoke from the perspective of someone who has lost both a brother and a husband to violence.

“For one, it makes you more grateful for life and makes you embrace life,” Claressa said, reflecting on her journey as a homicide survivor. “Every day I’m so happy to wake up, and every day I’m so happy I’m glad I’m home.” Her presence served as a reminder that while the pain of loss never fully disappears, a sense of purpose and community can help survivors navigate the aftermath.

Continuing the Week of Support

The IMPD’s outreach continues with two major events designed to offer practical resources and spiritual healing to the Indianapolis community:

Tuesday, April 21: Survivors Symposium and Resource Fair

Held at Indy’s Global Village (4233 Lafayette Road) from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., this event focuses on “complex crimes.” It is designed to uplift survivor voices through storytelling and reflection while providing direct connections to local mental health and legal resources.

Friday, April 24: Prayer Vigil

The week will conclude with a solemn prayer vigil hosted by the IMPD Chaplain’s Office. The community is invited to gather at Lugar Plaza Park at 11:00 a.m. to honor the memory of victims and stand in solidarity with grieving families.

“We want to give them information on how a homicide investigation unfolds, starting from the crime scene to the prosecution and beyond,” said Lisa Brown, IMPD Victims’ Assistance Manager.

Families who were unable to attend the Monday session can view a recording of the discussion on the IMPD News Facebook page. All events remain free and open to the public as part of the city’s ongoing commitment to “belonging, dignity, and shared civic life.”