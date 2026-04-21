Clinton County Fires Jail Matron, Adopts Strict Nepotism Policy

Source: Marion County Jail / Marion County Jail

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Following a fresh wave of felony charges filed against Sheriff Richard Kelly and his wife, Jail Matron Ashley Kelly, the Clinton County Commissioners took decisive action Tuesday morning to overhaul county policy and terminate the Matron’s employment.

During an emotional meeting, the Commissioners unanimously passed a strengthened nepotism policy and formally severed ties with Ashley Kelly, citing a critical need to protect county taxpayers and restore workplace safety.

New “Line of Supervision” Restrictions

The center of Tuesday’s legislative action was a sweeping new nepotism policy. The ordinance prohibits any county employee—including appointed and contract workers—from being in a direct line of supervision over a relative.

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The policy defines “relative” broadly, covering spouses, siblings, in-laws, and extended family members. Crucially, the policy explicitly includes the role of Jail Matron. While the rules cannot legally remove an elected official, they strictly limit who that official can hire and supervise within their department.

Termination and Immediate Removal

Immediately after the policy was adopted, the Commissioners read a formal termination letter for Ashley Kelly into the public record. Under the new guidelines, she is:

*Terminated effectively immediately from her role as Jail Matron.

*Prohibited from entering any county property.

*Revoked of all remote access to county systems.

*Required to return all county-issued equipment and retrieve personal belongings within 24 hours.

“Now is the time for us to act,” said Board President Jordan Brewer. “Considering the most recent felony charges, this is a workplace safety issue. There’s no way we can have employees feel unsafe or fear retaliation.”

A Legal and Financial Battle

The moves come in response to charges filed in Marion County involving multiple felony counts of fraud, theft, and official misconduct. The allegations involve the misuse of public funds and disability payments.

The Commissioners also outlined a roadmap for financial recovery and future accountability:

Wage Garnishment: The county will formally ask the Indiana Attorney General to garnish Sheriff Kelly’s wages to recoup approximately $219,000 owed to the jail commissary account.

Pension Reform: A recommendation was sent to the County Council and Merit Board to adopt a “bad actor” clause. This would allow the county to strip retirement benefits from officials convicted of criminal acts.

Remote Work Clarification: Commissioners debunked recent court claims that Sheriff’s Office employees were “voluntarily” working from home due to restraining orders against the Kellys, stating no such arrangements were ever authorized.

“It Has Been a Rough Six Years”

The meeting reflected years of mounting tension between the executive branch and the Sheriff’s Office. Commissioner Bert Weaver expressed frustration over the Kellys’ conduct, noting that the situation puts leadership in a “bad position almost on a weekly basis.”

“It’s difficult to see them taking vacations while owing the county a tremendous amount of money,” Weaver added. “This has gone on long enough.”

Commissioner Kevin Myers emphasized that the priority remains the staff inside the jail. “If they can’t do their job properly, then they can’t take care of the citizens,” Myers said. “It’s sad that this has happened, but this is what we must do.”

Sheriff Richard Kelly and Ashley Kelly have previously been asked to resign twice by the Commissioners; both have refused.