College Voting ID Ban Goes Back Into Effect in Indiana, Indiana AG Says It’s the Right Move

Source: WIBC

STATEWIDE–Voters in Indiana are once again prohibited from using university IDs to vote, as a ban on this practice was upheld by the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

The measure, which was initially blocked by a federal judge, aims to prevent potential fraud and ensure election security.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita defended the ban, while the ACLU criticized it for creating confusion among young voters.

“After the court’s decision on our Voter ID law, this case marks the second big win in back-to-back days thanks to the hard work of our Solicitor General’s team. Thank you to State Representative Michelle Davis, and State Senators Stacey Donato, Jim Raatz, and Gary Byrne for your work on this important legislation. Our office will continue to defend parents’ fundamental right to direct their child’s upbringing and education, while keeping classrooms focused on what matters most: reading, math, science, and real learning,” said Rokita in a post on X.

Early voting for the primary election on May 5 is currently underway in Indiana.