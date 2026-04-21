Shelbyville Police Make Arrests in Fatal Shooting
SHELBYVILLE, Ind –A female is dead after a shooting in Shelbyville, and two people are now in custody.
Officers responded Monday night to a home on West Washington Street after a call about gunfire. They found the woman inside with a gunshot wound, and she died at the scene.
Police arrested 18-year-old Jayden McQueary on a reckless homicide charge and also took a teenager into custody.
Investigators shut down several blocks and taped off the home for hours before clearing the scene early Tuesday morning.
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