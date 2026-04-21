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Four Men Receive Sentences for 2024 Hancock Co Home Invasion

Four Men Receive Sentences for 2024 Hancock County Home Invasion

Brione Jackson, Lajuan Lee, Raynard Perry, and Darrion Riddle have been sentenced to a combined 229 years in prison for breaking into a Hancock County home two years ago.

Published on April 21, 2026

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Hancock County May 2024 burglary suspects
From left: Brione Jackson, Lajuan Lee, Raynard Perry, Darrion Riddle
(Source: Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office)

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Four men have been sentenced to a combined 229 years in prison for a 2024 Hancock County home invasion.

On Monday, a Hancock County judge handed down the sentences to Brione Jackson, Lajuan Lee, Raynard Perry, and Darrion Riddle. They were convicted of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary following an 11-day jury trial in February.

Lee received the longest sentence at 72 years. Jackson was sentenced to 67 years, Riddle got 46 years, and Perry received 44 years.

On May 5, 2024, police in Hancock County said the four men, who were all wearing masks, forced their way into a home on the western side of the county in the middle of the night. The homeowners were woken up by their dog and then found the men in a hallway.

Officers reported a struggle between the homeowners and the masked men and then a gunshot was fired.

Two adults and one child took cover in a bedroom closet, while two other children, who had been asleep in a separate room, were safely removed from the home. One person suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were found and arrested shortly after charges were filed.

Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton expressed appreciation to his office and local law enforcement for achieving this result after nearly two years of work.

“This was a long road. Hundreds of hours of investigation, months of pretrial litigation, and a complex multi-defendant trial,” said Prosecutor Eaton. “But what drove every step of this case was a family that was terrorized in the middle of the night, in their own home, with their children asleep down the hall. That is not something we take lightly in Hancock County.”

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