EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show
Local

4 Found Guilty in ’24 Burglary at Hancock County Home

A Hancock County jury recently convicted four men of burglary with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary for breaking into a home in May 2024.

Published on February 18, 2026

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Four men have been found guilty of burglary with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary in a Hancock County home invasion from almost two years ago.

A jury delivered the verdict last week for Brione Jackson, 41, and Darrion Riddle, 30, both of Indianapolis, and Lajuan Lee, 41, and Raynard Perry, 31, of Gary. The four men were all tried together.

Hancock County May 2024 burglary suspects
From left: Brione Jackson, Lajuan Lee, Raynard Perry, Darrion Riddle (Hancock County Jail)

According to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, the break-in happened in May 2024, when deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary during which a gunshot had been fired.

Deputies found the back door of the home wide open and five people inside. Three of the victims were hiding in the master bedroom closet, while two children were in another room asleep during the incident.

The homeowners told deputies that four men wearing masks had broken into their house. There was then a physical struggle between the masked men and the homeowners, leading to a gunshot being fired, and the men running out of the home.

Over several months of investigating, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department executed dozens of search warrants to identify the masked men. More evidence was gathered, leading to charges being filed in December 2024 and the suspects being arrested shortly after.

Burglary with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon are both Level 2 Felonies. The maximum penalty for a Level 2 Felony in Indiana is a 30-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

“Home invasions strike at the heart of a family’s sense of security,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton. “All of us in law enforcement take these cases very seriously.”

Prosecutor Eaton added that this was a difficult investigation and trial.

“There were hundreds of hours of investigative work to obtain the evidence necessary for arrest, followed by hundreds of hours of pretrial litigation and trial preparation,” he said.

The group of four is set to be sentenced on April 17.

A fifth suspect, 30-year-old Antwuan Wesley Elijah Hubbard of Gary, will be tried for the charges against him in March.

