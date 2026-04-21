Clean Out Your Cabinets: Indiana Drug Take Back Day is April 25

Source: Indiana State Police / ISP

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is once again partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for the 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. This statewide effort offers Hoosiers a safe, convenient, and anonymous way to dispose of unneeded medications.

On Saturday, April 25, 2026, residents can drop off expired or unwanted prescription drugs at any Indiana State Police Post from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. > *Note: The Lafayette and Putnamville ISP Posts will hold their collection events a day early, on Friday, April 24, 2026, during the same hours.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and health issue, as medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the numbers of accidental poisonings and overdoses. Research consistently shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often taken directly from the home medicine cabinet.

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Furthermore, this program provides an environmentally sound alternative to traditional disposal methods; Americans are now advised that flushing medicines down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose significant safety and health hazards.

The service is completely free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Participants may bring pill and liquid medications for disposal. The program also accepts vaping cartridges and vaping pens, provided that the batteries have been removed prior to drop-off. However, please note that the public cannot bring new or used needles or sharps, as these will not be accepted for disposal at any of the ISP sites.

How to Participate

Hoosiers are encouraged to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring unwanted items to any of the following:

ISP Posts: All Indiana State Police Posts will serve as drop-off locations. You can find your neaest ISP Post here: https://www.in.gov/isp/experience-isp/isp-posts-on-the-map/

Additional Sites: Numerous local police departments and pharmacies are also participating. To find a collection site near you outside of the ISP network, visit the DEA’s official locator tool at https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/index.html.

By participating in Drug Take Back Day, you are taking a simple but powerful step toward preventing drug addiction and protecting Indiana’s environment.