Yellowwood State Forest in Brown County Adds 120+ Acres of Land

Source: WISH-TV

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Tuesday the acquisition of 122.4 acres of land, which will become the newest addition to the Yellowwood State Forest.

“This expansion to Yellowwood State Forest represents our ongoing commitment to stewardship and preserving Indiana’s natural heritage for future generations,” Governor Braun said. “Adding this land to Yellowwood State Forest ensures its permanent protection while opening new opportunities for Hoosiers to enjoy the outdoors.”

The newly acquired property in northwest Brown County is a strategic win for the state’s conservation efforts, as it serves to bridge a previous gap between existing sections of the forest. The $860,000 purchase was made possible through the Next Level Conservation Trust, a fund that has already funneled over $21 million into preserving nearly 3,600 acres of Indiana’s wilderness.

The landscape itself is characterized by steep hills and young groves of tulip poplars, providing a critical habitat for early successional species. By bringing this acreage under the DNR’s wing, the state ensures that the land will be managed through science-based forestry while opening up fresh ground for public hunting and outdoor recreation.

“Protecting land for conservation is fundamental to our work at DNR,” Alan Morrison, DNR director said. “The simplest way for all Hoosiers to help support projects like this at Yellowwood State Forest and across Indiana is to choose the blue environmental license plate for your vehicle. All funds DNR receives from your plate renewal support land conservation.”