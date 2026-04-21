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Adam Krupp Replaced, New Leader Selected for Indiana DCS

Adam Krupp Replaced, New Leader Selected for Indiana Department of Child Services

Published on April 21, 2026

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Adam Krupp DCS Director
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–Jennifer Dorfmeyer has been appointed as the new director of the Indiana Department of Child Services, replacing former Director Adam Krupp, who will now serve as a special advisor to Governor Mike Braun on child welfare issues.

Dorfmeyer, who previously served as chief deputy director at DCS, expressed gratitude for the appointment and confidence in leading the agency. Krupp, who had been on medical leave, will continue to work in his new role, focusing on child welfare matters.

“Governor Braun believes Indiana’s children are our future and his support for DCS and our work is critical to protecting our most vulnerable. I am grateful the Governor has appointed me to this leadership role and am confident we will do great things together to serve Indiana’s families,” said Dorfmeyer.

Krupp said it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Hoosier children.

“This work has been deeply personal, and I am proud of the work our team has done and will continue to do on a daily basis for Indiana’s most vulnerable. I am grateful to Governor Braun for the opportunity to continue serving Indiana by transitioning into a new role as special advisor to the Governor on child welfare related matters. Indiana’s children deserve a system that is stable, compassionate, and relentlessly focused on their well-being; I look forward to being part of that vision moving forward,” said Krupp.

Dorfmeyer has been acting as the leader of DCS during Krupp’s absence.

These appointments are effective immediately.

In a November 2025 video posted on the Refuge Girls Academy’s Facebook video, DCS director Adam Krupp is seated at his desk at the Indiana Department of Child Services.

“I want to encourage everyone to come out Saturday night, 6 o’clock, to support the Refuge, part of the teen challenge program where putting hope within reach for teenage girls is part of a safe, faith-based residential program exists right here in the community” Krupp said in the video. “Can’t wait to see everybody Saturday as we share more about the mission, the need right here in Boone County and talk about ways you can help.”

Nine women filed a federal lawsuit on April 8 against Central Indiana Teen Challenge, which is currently operating under the name The Refuge Girls Academy.

The lawsuit says there was “systemic abuse, neglect, trafficking, exploitation, and forced labor” at the facility between 2011 and 2018.

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