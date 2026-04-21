Indianapolis Woman Charged with Performing Sex Acts with Minor

GREENWOOD, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman has been charged with sexual misconduct with a minor after a hidden camera revealed her engaging in sexual acts with a child.

Court documents state that Carlene Smith, 33, was charged in Johnson County with one felony count of sexual misconduct with a minor after someone reported that Smith had inappropriate contact with their child after she moved in with them.

A hidden camera was then installed in the child’s room. Footage showed Smith getting in and out of the child’s bed at night.

The child told officers with the Greenwood Police Department that they had engaged in sexual activity with Smith, but did not know how many times.

Greenwood police also interviewed Smith and the person who made the claim. When officers asked Smith about having a sexual relationship with the child, Smith said she did not want to answer any more questions without her lawyer present.

Smith has an initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Her bond was set at $15,000 cash.

Carlene Smith (Source: Johnson County Jail)