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Banks: Political Violence Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Banks: Political Violence Took Over Mainstream Democrat Party

Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks isn't holding back after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Jim Banks
Source: WISH-TV

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks isn’t holding back after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday.

Banks calls the second indictment of former FBI Director James Comey justified. He says a 2025 social media post from Comey, which used the slang “8647,” a term for getting rid of someone, was a direct threat.

“Comey deserves to be indicted for a lot of reasons,” Banks said to Fox’s America Reports on Tuesday. “He totally abused his power. The way that he used that power against President Trump had drastic and negative effects on this country. Everyone knows what that post meant. He knew what that meant as well, and he should be held accountable for it.”

Banks is also hitting back at what he calls “disgusting” skepticism. He pointed to Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who questioned on social media if the assassination attempt was fake. Banks says that kind of talk isn’t just coming from the “fringe” anymore.

“It’s uncalled for Jasmine Crockett or Hakeem Jeffries last week saying that it’s an all-out war against Republicans and the President,” Banks said. “Even Barack Obama on Sunday minimizing it, even after the manifesto was public…. saying, we don’t know if this was a direct threat or attack on President Trump, when everyone knew that that’s exactly what it was. One in seven Americans believe that violence in this country is okay to advance a political cause… that mindset has taken over the Democrat Party.”

Banks is also backing a $400 million plan for a new White House ballroom, arguing it’s a project that future presidents will use and appreciate.

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