Listen Live
Close
Local

Trees Down, Damage in Johnson County Following Severe Storms

Published on April 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Johnson County Storm
Johnette Cruz

JOHNSON COUNTY — Residents and emergency crews are working through the aftermath of a powerful storm system that battered central Indiana late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The damage is particularly more widespread in Johnson County, where a concentration of fallen trees, snapped power lines, and structural damage has led to significant disruptions.

Local officials report that the area surrounding Mullinix and Olive Branch Roads was hit especially hard. Overnight, several large trees fell onto homes, and multiple power lines were brought down, forcing street closures that remained in effect throughout Tuesday morning.

Crews spent the early daylight hours clearing debris and replacing downed street signs, while several major intersections were left without functioning traffic lights for a significant portion of the day.

The storm system brought intense wind gusts across the region, with local data recording a peak gust of 50 mph in Johnson County at approximately 11:00 p.m. However, neighboring counties experienced even more extreme conditions:

  • Marion County: Recorded gusts as high as 71 mph.
  • Greentown (Howard County): Recorded gusts of 70 mph.
  • Greenwood Schools: Damage to the roof of Greenwood High School led to synchronous learning for students, while Westwood Elementary was forced into an e-learning day due to power outages.

In addition to wind damage, south-central Indiana received more than three inches of rain over a 24-hour period. This deluge has resulted in widespread areal flooding, causing streams and rivers to overflow into low-lying areas and roads. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) deployed teams to Morgan, Johnson, and Rush counties, as well as Monroe and Bartholomew, to survey the damage firsthand. While several tornado warnings were triggered by radar-indicated rotation during the height of the storm, officials have not yet confirmed any actual tornado touchdowns.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Johnson County Storm
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Trees Down, Damage in Johnson County Following Severe Storms

Mike Braun
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Says IN AI Will Grow Jobs and Wages

September 9: At the roundabout at the intersection of Route 662 and 73 in Ruscombmanor Township, PA September 9, 2020. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
10 Items
News  |  Renuka Bajpai

10 Dangerous Intersections in Indiana

Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

Charlie Rolfsen and his friends
Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Launches Online Portal to Track Indiana Gas Prices

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner speaks during a 2025 meeting.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Surveys Artificial Dyes in School Meals

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: ‘Probably Won’t’ Suspend Indiana’s Gas Excise Tax

weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Forecasters Assess Damage After Overnight Storms Across Indiana

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin

DC Blox Data Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Eastside Residents Debate $2B Data Center at Community Forum

Richard Williams
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

16-Year-Old’s Charges Include Murder in April 2025 Shootings

School bus stop sign
Local  |  Staff

Greenwood High School Closed Tuesday for Roof Damage

Mike Braun at the capitol
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close