Hoosier Political Candidate Faces Additional Cocaine Charge
Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind –A candidate for Indiana Senate District 31 also faces a cocaine possession charge in Wisconsin. Andrew Dezelan appeared before a judge Monday after his weekend arrest in Fishers on a separate cocaine possession charge while campaigning.
“Are you Andrew Dezelan?” the judge asked, confirming his identity and that he had received and understood the charging information.
Defense counsel waived a formal reading of the charges. The court also confirmed Dezelan reviewed materials explaining the case process.
“I am finding probable cause for your arrest and entering a plea of not guilty,” the judge said, adding that the felony charge makes him a prohibited person under Indiana law and unable to possess a firearm.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety after arguments from both sides. Prosecutors cited additional pending cases in Wisconsin, including cocaine possession and operating while intoxicated, and asked for a $15,000 cash bond. The defense requested $5,000 surety, pointing to stability and ongoing cases out of state.
“I do see from the pre-assessment summary you have a low risk score,” the judge said. “Given the allegations here, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement, I do think bond is appropriate.”
The judge scheduled an omnibus hearing for June 9, 2026, a final pretrial conference for Sept. 29, 2026, and a jury trial for Oct. 7, 2026.
“If the jail has no other information showing you have a hold on anything, then you should be able to bond out today,” the judge said.