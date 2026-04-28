Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin

Source: Hamiton County Court / Hamiton County Court

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind –A candidate for Indiana Senate District 31 also faces a cocaine possession charge in Wisconsin. Andrew Dezelan appeared before a judge Monday after his weekend arrest in Fishers on a separate cocaine possession charge while campaigning.

“Are you Andrew Dezelan?” the judge asked, confirming his identity and that he had received and understood the charging information.

Defense counsel waived a formal reading of the charges. The court also confirmed Dezelan reviewed materials explaining the case process.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I am finding probable cause for your arrest and entering a plea of not guilty,” the judge said, adding that the felony charge makes him a prohibited person under Indiana law and unable to possess a firearm.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety after arguments from both sides. Prosecutors cited additional pending cases in Wisconsin, including cocaine possession and operating while intoxicated, and asked for a $15,000 cash bond. The defense requested $5,000 surety, pointing to stability and ongoing cases out of state.

“I do see from the pre-assessment summary you have a low risk score,” the judge said. “Given the allegations here, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement, I do think bond is appropriate.”

The judge scheduled an omnibus hearing for June 9, 2026, a final pretrial conference for Sept. 29, 2026, and a jury trial for Oct. 7, 2026.

“If the jail has no other information showing you have a hold on anything, then you should be able to bond out today,” the judge said.