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Hoosier Political Candidate Faces Additional Cocaine Charge

Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin

A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during the hearing.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Andrew Dezelan
Source: Hamiton County Court / Hamiton County Court

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind –A candidate for Indiana Senate District 31 also faces a cocaine possession charge in Wisconsin. Andrew Dezelan appeared before a judge Monday after his weekend arrest in Fishers on a separate cocaine possession charge while campaigning.

“Are you Andrew Dezelan?” the judge asked, confirming his identity and that he had received and understood the charging information.

Defense counsel waived a formal reading of the charges. The court also confirmed Dezelan reviewed materials explaining the case process.

“I am finding probable cause for your arrest and entering a plea of not guilty,” the judge said, adding that the felony charge makes him a prohibited person under Indiana law and unable to possess a firearm.

Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety after arguments from both sides. Prosecutors cited additional pending cases in Wisconsin, including cocaine possession and operating while intoxicated, and asked for a $15,000 cash bond. The defense requested $5,000 surety, pointing to stability and ongoing cases out of state.

“I do see from the pre-assessment summary you have a low risk score,” the judge said. “Given the allegations here, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement, I do think bond is appropriate.”

The judge scheduled an omnibus hearing for June 9, 2026, a final pretrial conference for Sept. 29, 2026, and a jury trial for Oct. 7, 2026.

“If the jail has no other information showing you have a hold on anything, then you should be able to bond out today,” the judge said.

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