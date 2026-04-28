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Greenwood High School Closed Tuesday for Roof Damage

Monday night's storms caused damage to the high school, forcing it to have a synchronous learning day on Tuesday.

Published on April 28, 2026

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GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood High School is having a synchronous learning day on Tuesday after Monday night’s severe weather damaged the school’s roof.

Superintendent Terry Terhune announced the change after a tornado warning was issued in the area on Monday at around 10:45 p.m.

The adjustment only applies to Greenwood High School. All other schools are still on their regular schedules for Tuesday, except at Westwood Elementary, where students will have a traditional e-learning day because of a power outage.

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