Greenwood High School Closed Tuesday for Roof Damage

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood High School is having a synchronous learning day on Tuesday after Monday night’s severe weather damaged the school’s roof.

Superintendent Terry Terhune announced the change after a tornado warning was issued in the area on Monday at around 10:45 p.m.

The adjustment only applies to Greenwood High School. All other schools are still on their regular schedules for Tuesday, except at Westwood Elementary, where students will have a traditional e-learning day because of a power outage.