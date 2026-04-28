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Rokita Launches Online Portal to Track Indiana Gas Prices

IN Fuel Watch will provide live metrics on gas prices at over 4,600 Indiana gas stations.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can now utilize a new public portal to track real-time fuel prices at Indiana gas stations.

On Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the launch of IN Fuel Watch, an online portal that provides live metrics on gasoline prices at over 4,600 gas stations across the state.

Indiana residents will be able to search and filter stations by price, city, or name. Listed will be the average gas prices and changes in price since the suspension of the Indiana gas sales tax.

The website also includes “color-coded indicators for each station.” Green will be for stations dropping prices more than 17 cents below the April 8 level, yellow means moderate changes, and red will represent any increases.

Rokita’s office said the data will help their consumer protection division “monitor the market and potentially investigate retailers with unjustifiably high prices.”

“Hoosiers deserve clear, accessible information about gas prices in their communities,” Rokita said in a press release. “IN Fuel Watch gives you the ability to check local prices and see how they compare across the state.”

RELATED: Gov. Braun Announces 30-Day Suspension of Indiana’s Gas Use Tax

The 30-day sales tax holiday is set to expire on May 8. Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he will make a decision on possibly renewing the suspension before the deadline. The tax holiday does not include the state’s excise tax or the federal gas tax.

The Consumer Protection Division is monitoring data for price gouging during the energy emergency. Complaints can be filed at indianaconsumer.com.

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