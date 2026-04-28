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Braun: ‘Probably Won’t’ Suspend Indiana’s Gas Excise Tax

The current tax holiday is saving Hoosiers an estimated $50 million at the pump, while the Indiana gas excise tax is currently 36 cents per gallon.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
(Source: stefanamer/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is unlikely to suspend the state’s gas excise tax while possibly extending the suspension of the gas sales tax.

The current tax holiday is saving Hoosiers an estimated $50 million at the pump, according to the governor, who said on Monday that it’s possible the gas sales tax would be suspended another month, beyond the May 8 deadline.

“If I don’t see the dynamic changing much, I’m likely to extend it,” he added.

The Indiana Department of Revenue believes the state’s sales tax on gas will jump roughly six cents per gallon on Friday, but Hoosiers won’t have to pay it through May 8.

The Indiana gas excise tax is currently 36 cents per gallon. When asked if there would be a move to suspend it, Gov. Braun said he “probably won’t.”

There have been calls from several Democrats for Braun to extend the tax holiday, including State Rep. Greg Porter (D-Indianapolis).

“The state government doesn’t need any more tax revenue,” Rep. Porter said. “What we need is for people to keep more of their paychecks. It’s about affordability for Hoosiers trying to make ends meet.”

Experts believe gas prices could soar above $4 per gallon in May if the tax holiday is not extended.

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