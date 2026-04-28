Forecasters Assess Damage After Overnight Storms Across Indiana

Source: @nws / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters say they are still sorting through reports of possible storm damage across central and southern Indiana after overnight severe weather triggered several tornado warnings and left scattered damage reports.

Reports are coming in from Morgan, Johnson and Rush counties, with additional information still being gathered in Monroe and Bartholomew counties. Officials say they have not confirmed any tornado touchdowns yet.

“We’re still trying to piece together the full picture,” Matt Eckhoff at the National Weather Service said. “We’re going to get out there later today and take a look at some of these areas firsthand.”

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Forecasters are reviewing reports of downed trees, possible structural damage and isolated power outages, but say assessments are still ongoing.

“We’re waiting on crews and spotters to confirm what’s actually on the ground versus what’s being reported,” Eckhoff said.

They say the storms will be followed by a cooler pattern through the week, with limited rain chances remaining.

“There could be a few showers Wednesday morning, but nothing like what we saw overnight,” Eckhoff said. “Otherwise, it turns much cooler.”

Highs Wednesday are expected in the lower 60s, with even cooler air moving in by Thursday as dry conditions settle in.

“Once we get past Wednesday, it looks like a quiet stretch with cooler temperatures,” Eckhoff said.