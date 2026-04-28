Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

On Monday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun emphasized the importance of skilled trade training, apprenticeships, supporting the state's future growth, etc.

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun at the capitol
Source: PHOTO: Mike Braun on Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Indiana Governor Mike Braun visited the Central Midwest Carpenters during National Apprenticeship Week.

During his visit, Braun emphasized the importance of skilled trade training, apprenticeships, supporting the state’s future growth, etc.

“Indiana needs more skilled tradespeople, and workforce development is a top priority for this administration,” Braun said. “Apprenticeships give Hoosiers the opportunity to earn while they learn, build real skills, and step into strong careers. We’re making sure more young people know they can build a great future in the trades.”

The Central Midwest Carpenters Union represents more than 37,000 workers across Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Their training programs are a key part of the state’s effort to fill high-demand jobs, especially as Indiana rolls out new programs like “Power Up Indiana” and a revamped high school diploma system focused on on-the-job training.

Following the tour, the conversation shifted from construction to the gas pump. When asked if he would extend the state’s current gas tax holiday, Braun said he is leaning toward an extension. He noted that with the ongoing conflict in Iran, he doesn’t expect market dynamics to shift much before the current holiday expires on May 8.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Mike Braun at the capitol
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

North Euclid Avenue Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  John Herrick

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
Local  |  John Herrick

Katherine Legge to Enter Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Police lights
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

High‑Speed Chase on I‑69 Ends with Arrest Near Bloomington

Greensburg Police car
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Greensburg Shooting Leaves One Man in Hospital

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IDOC to Pay $1.2M Following Lawsuits Over Prison Conditions

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

14,000 Kids to Gain Care After State Approves $200M Investment

Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Two Leaders to Receive Top Awards for Sexual Assault Advocacy

Severe weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Storms Monday Bring Wind, Hail, and Tornado Risk

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy’s East Side

Fatal Crash at Marian University
Local  |  Staff

Child Killed in Fatal Crash on Marian University’s Campus

Weather for last week of April 2026
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

The Latest on the Severe Storms Possible in Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close