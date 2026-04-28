Listen Live
Close
Local

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital....

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

"I'm not a runner. I just did this more with my mind than anything that was physical. As long as you can believe in yourself, then you'll know you can do anything," said Charlie Rolfsen.

Published on April 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlie Rolfsen and his friends
Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

GREENWOOD, Ind.–Center Grove High School student Charlie Rolfsen wanted to run 100 miles without stopping to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children. He completed that goal on Sunday.

In doing so, Rolfsen was able to raise $22,000 and he’s hoping to reach $100,000 at some point. He ran 65 miles last year in 22 hours without training.

Charlie Rolfsen gets help from friends
Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

“For the past 30 days, I decided to train and we did it. I wanted to raise money for Riley because that’s a great foundation,” said Rolfsen. “I just love pushiing myself and doing things that are impossible. I like to prove to people that anything is possible.”

Rolfsen says he started at Center Grove High School and ended at the high school.

“But for like the 80 miles in between, I ran a mile loop around my neighborhood 80 times,” said Rolfsen with a laugh. His mother, Stephanie, kept a close on him while he ran and so did his friends and family.

“I had a backpack with some water in it. I was eating every 45 minutes. I faced a lot of sleep deprivation. Through the night, I was falling asleep while running. When the sun came up, it was the best thing I had ever seen,” said Rolfsen.

Charlie Rolfsen Photo
Source: Stephanie Rolfsen

The mission to help Riley Hospital for Children is personal for Charlie.

“When my sister was born, she went to Riley because she had some problems. She’s older than me, so I wasnt around then. But they saved her life and a lot of my friend’s lives,” said Rolfsen.

On top of being passionate about the mission of Riley Hospital for Children, Charlie says he used the experience to show people that special things can happen when you believe in yourself.

“I’m not a runner. I just did this more with my mind than anything that was physical. As long as you can believe in yourself, then you’ll know you can do anything,” said Rolfsen.

Related Tags

Local News - Events Local News - Health Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

House Passes Yakym’s Barcode Reform Bill

Charlie Rolfsen and his friends
Local  |  John Herrick

Center Grove Student Raises Money for Riley Hospital for Children While Running

Local Weather U.S.
Local  |  Staff

Rokita Launches Online Portal to Track Indiana Gas Prices

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner speaks during a 2025 meeting.
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Surveys Artificial Dyes in School Meals

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Braun: ‘Probably Won’t’ Suspend Indiana’s Gas Excise Tax

weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Forecasters Assess Damage After Overnight Storms Across Indiana

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosier Senate Candidate Faces Another Cocaine Charge in Wisconsin

DC Blox Data Center
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Eastside Residents Debate $2B Data Center at Community Forum

Richard Williams
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

16-Year-Old’s Charges Include Murder in April 2025 Shootings

School bus stop sign
Local  |  Staff

Greenwood High School Closed Tuesday for Roof Damage

Mike Braun at the capitol
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

North Euclid Avenue Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  John Herrick

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
Local  |  John Herrick

Katherine Legge to Enter Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close