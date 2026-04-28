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16-Year-Old’s Charges Include Murder in April 2025 Shootings

Nicknamed ‘Hell Head,’ Richard Williams, a member of the Project Babies Thuggin gang, is charged with murder, robbery, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Richard Williams
Richard Williams
Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old gang member is charged with several crimes, including murder, for two different shootings in April 2025.

Richard Williams faces charges of murder, robbery, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. He was 15 at the time of the shootings.

The first incident was on April 9 last year, in the 300 block of North Temple Avenue. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Wilson Astreide, lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds, including one to the neck.

Astreide told police he was there to give a girl a ride when two people approached the vehicle and took his keys. When Astreide went after them, he was shot, with the two then getting in his car and taking off.

A week later, IMPD officers were called to a Phillips 66 gas station at 25th and Sherman for a report of shots fired. Police located the suspect, identified as Williams.

In both shootings, surveillance footage showed Williams wearing a camouflage head cover.

Several months after the first shooting, Astreide died in a Richmond hospital. A coroner ruled his death a homicide, with the cause being complications from being shot.

According to court documents, Williams was a member of the gang Project Babies Thuggin (PBT) and had the nickname ‘Hell Head.’ He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Tuesday morning.

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