“Tree of Strength” Initiative Targets Youth Substance Prevention

Source: Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition / Beech Grove Drug Free Coalition

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — is gearing up for National Prevention Week with a mission to shift the community’s focus toward proactive, daily prevention.

Partnering with the city, local schools, and the Indianapolis Public Library, the coalition is unveiling a detailed showcase designed to arm parents and youth with the tools to resist substance misuse.

The week kicks off officially on May 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., when Beech Grove Mayor Jim Coffman will present a formal proclamation at the Beech Grove Branch of the Indianapolis Public Library, declaring May 10–16 as National Prevention Week.

At the heart of this year’s effort is the “Tree of Strength,” an evidence-based art therapy initiative. Students from the Beech Grove Middle School National Junior Honor Society helped decorate the library’s showcase to highlight “protective factors”—positive activities and support systems that keep kids safe.

Executive Director Diana Hendricks emphasizes that the coalition’s primary focus is reaching children aged 10 to 13 during a critical stage of development.

“What we look at is what do they have to do in the community that’s going to keep them busy where they’re not seeking out behaviors that will cause harm to them,” Hendricks said. “If we’re successful at it, then we don’t have to worry so much about treatment because the prevention actually is taking place and working.”

A Proven Track Record of Success

The coalition’s methods have already yielded historic results. In 2024, the organization received an international award for reducing underage drinking in Beech Grove by 15.1% in just two years.

Beyond the library showcase, the coalition remains active year-round through:

The Drug-Free Kid Zone: A dedicated space during the July 3rd fireworks at Sarah Bolton Park featuring “Prevention Plinko.”

Quarterly Drug Take-Backs: Working with the Mayor’s Clean City Initiative to collect hundreds of pounds of unused medicine and properly dispose of syringes.

The Refrigerator “Lifeline”: Distributing over 6,500 magnetic whiteboards featuring the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

“Where do we visit so much in our house? The refrigerator,” Hendricks noted. “This puts it in people’s faces… if they do feel a little anxiety or suicidal thoughts, they can look at it and get the help they need immediately.”

How to Get Involved

The library showcase, located at 1102 Main St., features a 20-minute video reel looping educational content from SAMHSA and the CDC alongside student-created art. Visitors are encouraged to take home free resources and giveaways available near the display.

For those looking to join the coalition’s efforts, the organization remains highly active on social media.

“Our Facebook page is where we really communicate with the community to get things out,” said Hendricks. “It takes a community to keep a community healthy for the future of our youth.”