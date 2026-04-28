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Mark Sanchez Trial Delayed Again

Sanchez’s most serious charge is battery resulting in serious injury, a Level 5 felony. The maximum penalty for such a crime in Indiana is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Published on April 28, 2026

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  • Sanchez accused of causing a fight with a 69-year-old truck driver over a parking space
  • Truck driver claims Sanchez was intoxicated at an event hosted by Huse Culinary, leading to the altercation
  • Sanchez faces a battery charge with a maximum 6-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine
Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Source: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

Mark Sanchez Trial Delayed Again

INDIANAPOLIS–The criminal trial for former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been postponed for the fourth time.

Before this week, the trial was supposed to begin on May 28. It is now scheduled for July 13. A pretrial conference is supposed to come before that on July 8.

It is the fourth time Judge James Osborn has rescheduled the trial at the request of Sanchez’s attorneys. In November, he agreed to move the trial start date from December to March. In late February, Osborn granted a second continuance, shifting the trial date from March to April. Then, in late March, Osborn agreed to move the trial start from April to May.

The reason for the continuance was unclear. Sanchez’s lawyers told a Marion County judge on October 22 that Sanchez was still recovering from his injuries.

Sanchez is accused of causing a fight with a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole on October 4, 2025. Tole said he had to stab Sanchez in self defense because Sanchez attacked him. Police believe Sanchez got upset with Tole over a parking space in the alley and tried to reach into his delivery truck when the fight began. Both men came away with injuries and had to spend a significant amout of time recovering from their injuries in hospitals.

Tole is also suing Sanchez, FOX Sports, and Huse Culinary Inc, which is the parent company of St. Elmo’s. The lawsuit claims that Sanchez was an invitee to an event hosted by Huse Culinary at 126 South Illinois Street on the night of the stabbing. Huse Culinary later confirmed that Sanchez was present at an event held at St Elmos at 9 p.m. on Oct. 3. Tole argues that Sanchez was served alcoholic beverages that led to his impairment, which ultimately led to the altercation.

Tole and his lawyers are also claiming that Huse Cullinary is guilty of negligence and violating the Indiana Dram Shop Act, meaning that it was the establishment’s responsibility not to sell or serve alcohol to anyone who is visibly intoxicated or impaired.

Sanchez’s most serious charge is battery resulting in serious injury, a Level 5 felony. The maximum penalty for such a crime in Indiana is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to broadcast the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders for FOX Sports.

Sanchez was let go by FOX Sports in early November and replaced by former Purdue University quarterback Drew Brees.

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