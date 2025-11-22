Listen Live
Lawsuit Adds Huse Culinary to Sanchez Stabbing Case

Published on November 21, 2025

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — Huse Culinary Inc., which owns well-known Indianapolis spots like St. Elmo Steakhouse and Harry and Izzy’s, has been added to the lawsuit involving former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez and the Fox Corporation.

Sanchez got upset with a man over a parking space in an alley, tried to reached into his truck, and was then stabbed in the chest.

The victim, Perry Tole, says Sanchez was drinking at an event hosted by Huse Culinary on South Illinois Street in Indianapolis. The lawsuit says that Huse Culinary continued to serve Sanchez alcohol, which led to his impairment and caused the fight.

Tole’s lawyers say Huse Culinary was negligent and violated the Indiana Dram Shop Act, which makes businesses responsible for not serving alcohol to visibly intoxicated people.

