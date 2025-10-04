Listen Live
Local

Reports: Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

IMPD said a person was stabbed and another was injured following an altercation early Saturday morning.

Published on October 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Former NFL Quarterback and FOX NFL commentator Mark Sanchez was stabbed early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 300 block of W. Washington Street just after 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person had been stabbed and another was injured. Police said the stabbing victim, later confirmed to be Sanchez, is now stable after he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other person had “lacerations” and was reported to be “awake and breathing.”

Officers said it was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence. Reports from the scene indicate that Sanchez may not have been cooperative with police, but all of those details are still under investigation.

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to be on the Fox TV broadcast to call the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

It is the practice of the IMPD Public Affairs Office to not identify victims or suspects in incidents unless the suspect is arrested, charged, or being sought.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

Police lights
Local

Inmate Dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close