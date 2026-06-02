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10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan

10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana

Skylake Adventures isn't your average water park. It's a sprawling, nature-meets-thrill experience built around a six-acre lake, designed for families, friend groups, and anyone who's been waiting all winter for a reason to get outside and get wet.

Published on June 2, 2026

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  • Skylake Adventures is a sprawling outdoor water park with a 6-acre lake, opening June 4th near Indianapolis.
  • The park features signature attractions like the Splash Challenge obstacle course and the 40-foot X Tower.
  • Skylake offers something for everyone, from thrill rides to a kids' course, plus beaches, kayaks, and VIP upgrades.
10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana

10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana

Something big is about to make a splash in Hamilton County. On June 4th, Sheridan, Indiana, a small town just 15 minutes north of Indianapolis off Highway 31 will become the home to one of the most exciting outdoor adventure destinations the Midwest has ever seen.

Skylake Adventures isn’t your average water park. It’s a sprawling, nature-meets-thrill experience built around a six-acre lake, designed for families, friend groups, and anyone who’s been waiting all winter for a reason to get outside and get wet.

Whether you’re a local looking for your new favorite summer tradition or a day-tripper plotting the perfect warm-weather escape, here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Learn more about the water park at skylakeindiana.com

RELATED | Indiana State Fair Announces 2026 Theme: “Always a Hit”

Here are 10 things to know about Skylake Adventures:

It Opens June 4th, 2026

Mark your calendar. Skylake Adventures officially opens on June 4th, just in time for summer. The countdown is real, and tickets are already on sale at skylakeindiana.com.

It’s Conveniently Close to Indianapolis

You don’t have to travel far for a big adventure. Located in Sheridan, Indiana, Skylake Adventures sits just 15 minutes north of Indianapolis, right off Highway 31 at 22105 Dunbar Rd — an easy drive for most central Indiana families.

The Splash Challenge Is the Signature Attraction

Skylake’s signature floating obstacle course lets you balance, bounce, and climb your way across the water — part competition, part chaos, and 100% unforgettable. It’s the kind of attraction that ends with everyone soaking wet and laughing.

The X Tower Will Test Your Courage

The X Tower is Skylake’s massive floating tower built for thrill seekers. Jump from 40 feet or fly down a slide into a heart-pounding splash — the choice is yours. Either way, you’re going in.

There’s Something for the Little Ones Too

Younger guests aren’t left out. Tidal Trek is a kids’ course designed for smaller adventurers with big splashing energy, bringing all the climbing, balancing, and sliding fun of the big course, scaled down and built to build confidence.

Three Distinct Beaches for Every Vibe

Skylake features three unique shoreline experiences: South Beach, a refined adult escape for relaxing and soaking up the sun; SKY Beach, the high-energy heart of the shoreline with front-row views of the water action; and Splash Beach, a shallow, sandy area designed for younger guests to wade and play safely.

Water Slides, Kayaks, and Paddleboards Round Out the Fun

Beyond the obstacle courses, SKYSlides offers lanes for every kind of thrill from easy glides to full-throttle rides, while kayak and paddleboard rentals let guests explore all six acres of open water at their own pace.

VIP Upgrades Are Available

Want to take your day to the next level? Premium rental options include Sunset Sands Island — your own private island paradise for the day — and AquaBanas, private shaded cabanas on the water with dedicated service and the best seat in the house.

Annual Passes Offer Great Value

Two annual pass tiers are available: the Explorer Pass offers unlimited visits for 12 months with 10% off additional tickets for friends and family, while the Adventure Pass adds no blackout dates, standard parking, 20% off tickets for up to six guests, dining and retail discounts, and two complimentary guest tickets per year.

It’s a Partnership-Driven Community Gem

Skylake is already weaving itself into the fabric of Indiana. The park has announced a multi-year partnership with Grand Park Sports Campus to enhance family experiences around tournaments, and a partnership with Butler University to provide students with hands-on work experience in the entertainment industry. This is more than a water park — it’s a community investment.

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