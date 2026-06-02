10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana

Something big is about to make a splash in Hamilton County. On June 4th, Sheridan, Indiana, a small town just 15 minutes north of Indianapolis off Highway 31 will become the home to one of the most exciting outdoor adventure destinations the Midwest has ever seen.

Skylake Adventures isn’t your average water park. It’s a sprawling, nature-meets-thrill experience built around a six-acre lake, designed for families, friend groups, and anyone who’s been waiting all winter for a reason to get outside and get wet.

Whether you’re a local looking for your new favorite summer tradition or a day-tripper plotting the perfect warm-weather escape, here’s everything you need to know before you go.

Learn more about the water park at skylakeindiana.com

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Here are 10 things to know about Skylake Adventures:

It Opens June 4th, 2026

Mark your calendar. Skylake Adventures officially opens on June 4th, just in time for summer. The countdown is real, and tickets are already on sale at skylakeindiana.com.