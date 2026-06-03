Gov. Braun Welcomes $138M Medical Device Expansion to Plainfield

Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Indiana’s life sciences pipeline is getting a sizeable injection of capital.

Governor Mike Braun announced that medical technology giant Boston Scientific Corporation will construct a new $138 million global distribution center in Plainfield, a move projected to bring up to 300 high-wage jobs to Central Indiana.

The global medical device leader intends to build a 500,000-square-foot facility within the Plainfield Innovation Park. The state-of-the-art hub will support Boston Scientific’s U.S. logistics, feature light manufacturing capabilities, and handle regulatory compliance processes for devices distributed worldwide.

“This new facility can bolster the state’s global leadership in life sciences and medical device innovation while creating hundreds of high-skilled, high-wage jobs,” Governor Braun said in a statement, noting the expansion offers direct opportunities for Hoosiers to scale their careers.

This new footprint in Hendricks County directly ties into the state’s broader economic strategy. In March, Gov. Braun unveiled a $1 billion agricultural and life sciences initiative designed to secure 100,000 high-wage jobs over the next decade. State leaders hope the investment cements Indiana as a premier global hub for human, plant, and animal health research and logistics.

Boston Scientific expects to break ground on the Plainfield site later this year. Once fully operational, the facility will anchor global distribution efforts for products that treat more than 48 million patients annually.

“Boston Scientific’s investment may be transformational not only for Plainfield, but also for the future of the BioHeartland,” said Robin Brandgard, president of the Plainfield Town Council.

“This project validates the vision behind our south of I-70 innovation corridor, where advanced logistics, manufacturing and life sciences can thrive together with strategic infrastructure, connectivity and quality-of-place investments.

As we continue expanding entertainment, recreation and outdoor destinations, including our more than 1,800-acre park system, we are intentionally building an environment where companies, talent and families want to invest for generations.”

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