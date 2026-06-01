Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Indianapolis This Problem Needs To Be Fixed!

Is Indianapolis in a state of crisis, or is it just a city in denial? The recent shooting of 23-year-old Brett Scrogham in a parking garage has sparked a heated debate about safety and leadership in the city.

Tony Katz delves into the issue of crime and safety in Indianapolis, with Tony questioning the city’s leadership and their ability to tackle the problem. Tony is particularly critical of Mayor Joe Hogsett and Prosecutor Ryan Mears, accusing them of being inept and unwilling to do the work necessary to address the issue.

“We have crime down nationwide,” Tony says. “It has nothing to do with you. Zero. You’re the guy who rehires the sexual abuser. You didn’t do anything to bring down crime. As a matter of fact, one could argue your reason. It’s a little bit higher.” Tony is clearly frustrated with the city’s leadership and their response to the recent shooting.

Tony also criticizes the city council for their lack of action and their tendency to ignore the problem. “They can yell and scream at me and call me names and pretend to ignore me all they choose,” Tony says. “They can’t ignore us. Wait, they really try to ignore us, because the people in Marion County are the one to tell us it’s none of our business.”

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Tony argues that the city’s leadership is not focused on the right issues and is instead allowing problems to grow. “Bad leadership and unwillingness to deal with the problems as they are lead to the problems growing,” Tony says. “Joe Hogsett and Ryan Mears aren’t willing to do the work. They’re not capable of doing the work.”

The episode also touches on the topic of civic leaders and their role in addressing the issue of crime in the city. Tony questions why these leaders are not speaking out against the problem and what’s stopping them from taking action. “What’s stopping them?” Tony asks. “What’s stopping the so-called civic leaders, what’s stopping the people in Marion County?”

Tony’s frustration and anger are palpable throughout the episode, and it’s clear that they are passionate about the issue of crime and safety in the city.

Listen to the “Indianapolis This Problem Needs To Be Fixed!” discussion in full here: