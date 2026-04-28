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Two Tornadoes in Morgan County, One in Jackson County

Published on April 28, 2026

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Tornadoes Confirmed in Indiana
Source: WISH-TV

Two Tornadoes Confirmed in Morgan County

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes on Monday night hit Morgan County.

No injuries were reported from the tornadoes.

Weather service officials were also in Jackson County on Tuesday, but no report from that storm had been issued as of midafternoon.

The first hit at 10:50 p.m. Monday south of Mooresville with winds up to 105 mph, rating it moderate, or an EF-1 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It traveled 2.73 miles and had a maximum width of 150 yards. It lasted about 4 minutes.

Weather service surveyors said in their report that the first tornado snapped and uprooted large trees, both softwoods and hardwoods. The tornado began roughly within the neighborhood off Carol Lane and East Wilson Drive, crossing over Rooker Road. Then the tornado continued east toward Pennington Road and East Neitzel Road, then drifted northeast along Neitzel Road before dissipating before Turner Road.

The second hit at 10:54 p.m. Monday in the Crestview Heights area southeast of Mooresville with winds up to 85 mph, rating it light, or EF-0 on the enhanced Fujita scale. It traveled just over a quarter-mile with a maximum width of 50 yards. It lasted about a minute.

Damage from the second touchdown began about a half-mile south of East Spring Lake Road, then crossed over North Kitchen Road. Again, large, healthy trees, both softwoods and hardwoods, were snapped or uprooted. Debris from the tornado was found on some homes and barns along East Spring Lake Road. The tornado continued east and slightly northeast, crossing over Forest Grove Road and ending off of Ruth Lane off of East Spring Lake Road.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday morning reported numerous roads remained closed. It also asked people with damage to sign up for free assessments at mcema@morgancounty.in.gov, and to include contact information, addresses and damage reports in the email. People who sign up can assess free resources.

Morgan County is directly southwest of Indianapolis.

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