9 Inmates Charged in Connection to Death at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — According to Indiana State Police, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in connection with a death investigation that happened last November.

On November 26, 2025, the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Peru Post started investigating the death of J. Trinidad Ramirez. He was an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility.

State Police said the following inmates who were charged were Na-Son Smith, Matthew Shepard, Sherman Thompson, Anthony York, Breon Davenport, David Holder, Victor Adamson-Scott, Aaron Sawyer, and Tony Love.

All of them face charges of aggravated battery and prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, and some were also charged with battery with a deadly weapon. However, Smith faces the most serious charges, including murder and voluntary manslaughter.