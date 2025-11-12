Listen Live
Close
Local

Delaware County Deputy Killed in Crash on I-69

A deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office died in a crash on I-69 north near Yorktown early Wednesday morning.

Published on November 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash on Interstate 69 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-69 north between IN 32 and IN 26 near Yorktown. Northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 247.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was helping a stranded driver along the interstate when a northbound semi hit his patrol vehicle. Despite an immediate emergency response, the deputy died from his injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our law enforcement family and for the entire Delaware County community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from the public and thank all the assisting agencies who responded to this tragic scene.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out an alert about the crash just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.

Current image: Delaware County Sheriff's Office
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Smash burger with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, served with fries
74 Items
Sports

Veterans Day 2025: Free Meals & Deals Around Indianapolis

Monumental Marathon
Local

Two Runners Die With “Separate Medical Emergencies” During Indianapolis Monumental Marathon

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Uncategorized

Access WIBC’s App On Your Phone!

Hannah Nash
Local

Muncie Woman Arrested Again, Facing Charges of Child Molesting

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Local

Licensing Law Confusion Hits The Indiana Beauty Industry

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close