Delaware County Deputy Killed in Crash on I-69

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash on Interstate 69 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on I-69 north between IN 32 and IN 26 near Yorktown. Northbound lanes were closed near mile marker 247.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was helping a stranded driver along the interstate when a northbound semi hit his patrol vehicle. Despite an immediate emergency response, the deputy died from his injuries.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our law enforcement family and for the entire Delaware County community,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We are grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers from the public and thank all the assisting agencies who responded to this tragic scene.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out an alert about the crash just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.